AILET 2023 Provisional Merit Lists Announced For BA LLB, LLM Programmes

AILET 2023 counselling: Provisional merit list out for BA LLB, LLM programmes

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 provisional merit lists have been announced for BA LLB and LLM programmes. The National Law University Delhi has made the first provisional merit list of LLM programme and the second provisional merit list for BA LLB (Honors) programme. The nationallawuniversitydelhi.in website is hosting the AILET 2023 provisional merit lists.

The candidates shortlisted in the first provisional merit list of LLM and second provisional merit list of selected candidates for the BA LLb (Honors) programme will be required to pay a sum of Rs 50,000 as provisional admission confirmation fee by January 11, 2023.

The provisionally selected candidates are also required to download their Provisional Admission Offer Letter from their AILET-2023 account, NLUD said. In token of acceptance of provisional admission offer, the university added, the candidate shall sign each page of provisional admission offer letter and upload the same on the AILET-2023 account along-with the undertaking duly signed by the candidate and parents.

AILET 2023 Provisional Merit List: Steps To Download

Visit the official website -- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in Click on the “AILET 2023 Provisional Merit List” link On the next screen, the AILET 2023 provisional merit list will be displayed Check the merit list and download it for further purposes

AILET 2023 provisional merit list contains the application number of candidates, their roll number and marks along with the candidates’ all India rank. Separate lists for General category students, General PWD (Horizontal), OBC, SC, ST, EWS and Kashmiri Migrants hace been made available.