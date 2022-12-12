AILET 2023: Provisional Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock AILET 2023 Answer Key

AILET 2023: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi released the AILET 2023 provisional answer key today, December 12, 2022. Candidates can check and download the AILET 2023 answer key through the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Using the AILET answer key, candidates can calculate their scores to assess their chances of admission to the BA, LLB, LLM, and PhD programmes.

Candidates can raise objections if they find any errors in the AILET 2023 answer key. Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 500 per objection. The objection against the provisional answer key needs to be submitted by December 14 till 11 am.

AILET 2023 Provisional Answer Key (BA LLB Hons) Direct Link

AILET 2023 Provisional Answer Key (LLM) Direct Link

AILET 2023 Provisional Answer Key (PhD) Direct Link

The final answer key is likely to be released in the third week of December 2022 and the result in the fourth week of December 2022.

AILET Answer Key 2023: How To Download

Go to the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in From the homepage, click on the AILET 2023 answer key link. The answer key will get displayed on the screen. Download the AILET answer key for marks calculation.

The AILET examination was held on December 11 in offline mode from 11 am to 12:30 pm. It is a national-level exam conducted for admission to five-year BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes offered by the National Law University, Delhi.