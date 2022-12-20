AILET 2023 Counselling Registration For BA LLB, LLM Programmes Starts Today

AILET 2023 counselling registration starts today

The National Law University Delhi (NLUD) which announced the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 result for BA LLB (Honors) and LLM programmes on Monday, December 19, will start the online counselling registration today, December 20. The university has also issued the category-wise list of candidates for counselling. The AILET 2023 category list is approximately three times number of candidates corresponding to the number of seats in each category, an NLUD statement said.

The last date to register online for AILET 2023 counselling is December 26, 2022. NLUD will declare the first list of provisionally selected candidates and the waiting list of candidates on December 30. While the online AILET 2023 counselling registration fee for candidates belonging to General, Kashmiri Migrants, Residents of Jammu and Kashmir categories is Rs 30,000, it is Rs 20,000 for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections candidates and for candidates under Persons with Disabilities category.

The candidates are required to upload the certain self-attested documents in serial order in pdf format in one file while registering for online counselling. The documents are:

a) Marks statement of Class 10, 12 Examination or equivalent Examination. In case the result of Class 12 is not announced, an undertaking to be submitted

b) Character Certificate institution last attended (to be submitted later)

c) Valid category certificate (PwD/ SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ KM/ Resident of Jammu and Kashmir etc.) if applied under these categories