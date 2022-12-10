AILET 2023 Exam Tomorrow; Admit Card Details For BA LLB, LLM, PhD Law Aspirants

AILET exam tomorrow

The National Law University Delhi (NLUD) is all set to hold the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 tomorrow, December 11. The AILET 2023 will be conducted between 11 am and 12:30 pm. AILET is held for admission to five year BA LLB, LLM and PhD programme for the 2023-24 academic session. The nationallawuniversitydelhi.in website has made the AILET 2023 admit card available.

To access and download the AILET 2023 admit cards for tomorrow, candidates will be required to login to the AILET application account and click on the download admit card link.

According to the AILET 2023 exam pattern for admission to BA LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programmes, 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answers marked in the multiple choice questions (MCQs).

Candidates taking AILET test 2023 tomorrow will have to reach the exam centre as mentioned on the admit card at 10 am.

AILET 2023 Exam: Things To Carry

Blue or black ball point pen

AILET admit card

Valid photo ID proof and photographs

Transparent water bottle

Face mask and sanitiser

Candidates will not be allowed to carry any communication devices including mobile phones, digital watches, bluetooth devices, earphones and pagers.

As the OMR response sheet is carbonized, the candidates shall detach the second page (carbon copy) of AILET OMR response sheet and carry it with them for reference along with the question booklet. The first page of OMR response sheet (original) and answer booklet shall be submitted to the invigilator at the end of the AILET 2023 entrance test.