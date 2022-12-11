AILET 2023 Exam Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
National Law University Delhi (NLUD) will conduct the AILET 2023 exam today in offline mode in a single shift from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
AILET 2023: The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 will be held today, December 11. The National Law University Delhi (NLUD) will conduct the AILET 2023 exam in offline mode in a single shift from 11 am to 12:30 pm. The entrance exam will be held for BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes. Aspirants will have to report at the exam centre at least one before the commencement of the entrance test.
Candidates will not be permitted to enter the test centre 15 minutes after (11:15 am) the commencement of the exam. Candidates taking AILET test 2023 will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly- wearing face masks, carrying hand sanitisers and following proper social distancing guidelines. Aspirants must carry a hard copy of the admit card and other important documents at the exam centre.
AILET 2023 Exam: Important Guidelines To Follow
- Candidates also need to carry a blue or black ballpoint pen, transparent water bottle, face mask and sanitiser.
- Any communication devices including mobile phones, digital watches, bluetooth devices, earphones and pagers are strictly prohibited.
- If a candidate is found indulge in any unfair means his/her candidature will be cancelled and necessary action will be taken.
- Aspirants can do their rough work on the space provided at the end of the AILET 2023 question paper itself and not on the OMR response sheet.
- Candidates must note that no additional sheets will be supplied for rough work.
- Aspirants are not allowed to leave the examination hall before the completion of the duration of the exam.
- Candidates will have to submit the first page of OMR response sheet (original) and answer sheet to the invigilator at the end of the AILET 2023 entrance test.