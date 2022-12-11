AILET 2023 Exam Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow

AILET 2023 exam day guidelines

AILET 2023: The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 will be held today, December 11. The National Law University Delhi (NLUD) will conduct the AILET 2023 exam in offline mode in a single shift from 11 am to 12:30 pm. The entrance exam will be held for BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes. Aspirants will have to report at the exam centre at least one before the commencement of the entrance test.

Candidates will not be permitted to enter the test centre 15 minutes after (11:15 am) the commencement of the exam. Candidates taking AILET test 2023 will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly- wearing face masks, carrying hand sanitisers and following proper social distancing guidelines. Aspirants must carry a hard copy of the admit card and other important documents at the exam centre.

AILET 2023 Exam: Important Guidelines To Follow