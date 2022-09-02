AILET 2023 Date Announced; Application Process To Begin On September 7

AILET 2023 exam date announced

The National Law University Delhi (NLUD) has announced the exam date of All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023. AILET 2023 has been scheduled to be held on December 11, 2022, between 11 am and 12:30 pm. AILET is held for admission to five year BA LLB, LLM and PhD programme for the 2023-24 academic session. The AILET 2023 admission notice and application form will be made available on the university website -- nationallawuniversity.in from September 7, 2022.

An official statement issued in this regard said: “The National Law University, Delhi will conduct “All India Law Entrance Test - 2023 (AILET 2023) for admission to Five Year BA LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programme for the academic year 2023-24 on December 11, 2022 (Sunday) from 11 am to 12:30 pm at all India level.”

“The admission notice and online application forms will be available on the university website website -- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in from September 7, 2022,” it further added.

AILET 2023 eligibility criteria differ for all three programmes. For five-year BA LLB (Honors), applicants must be Class 12 or an equivalent examination qualified. To apply for LLM programme, an LLB or equivalent law degree is required, while for PhD, masters in law is required. Applicants must check the detailed eligibility criteria on the official website before applying for the said courses.