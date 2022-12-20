AILET 2023: Counselling Invite List For BA LLB, LLM Courses Out; Check Steps To Register

Image credit: Shutterstock AILET 2023 counselling invite list

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has released the AILET 2023 counselling invite lists for the BA LLB and LLM programmes today, December 20, 2022. The invite list is available on the official website of NLU- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Eligible candidates can now register for the counselling in online mode till December 26, 2022. The AILET registration fee is Rs 30,000 for General category candidates and Rs 20,000 for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Caste (OBC) and Person with Disability (PWD) categories candidates.

Latest: Predict your admission chance in top law college in India by AILET 2023 College Predictor. Use Now

Don't Miss: AILET expected cut-offs and previous year trends. Check Now

Recommended: AILET BA LLB question paper 2023. Download Now Applications Open for 5 year Int LLB @UPES. Ranked #3 by QS Asia University Rankings 2023. Ranked #21 in Law category by NIRF. Upto 100% Scholarships. Apply Now Pursue 5 year int LLB @Manipal University, Bengaluru. Internship Opportunities in leading Law Firms, Industry, Governmental Departments and NGOs. Register Now

Candidates who will complete the registration process will be considered for admission. The first provisional merit list and the waiting list will be available on the official website on December 30. Candidates have to confirm their admission against the first provisional list by submitting Rs 50,000 as a confirmation fee latest by January 4, 2023.

AILET 2023 Invite List For BA LLB Course Direct Link

AILET 2023 Invite List For LLM Course Direct Link

The second provisional merit list from the waiting list will be released on January 06, 2023. And candidates need to confirm their admissions against the second list by paying the confirmation fee latest by January 11, 2023. The provisional admission confirmation fee and the counselling registration fee will be adjusted against the total fee payable in the month of June 2023.

AILET 2023: How To Register For Counselling