AILET 2023: Application Process To Start Tomorrow; Details Here

AILET 2023 Registrations To Start From September 7

AILET 2023: National Law University (NLU) Delhi will start the application process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 tomorrow, September 7. The candidates can apply for AILET 2023 examination from the official website -- nationallawuniversity.in. NLU Delhi will release admission notice and application form on its website tomorrow. The university will conduct the AILET 2023 exam on December 11, 2022, between 11 am and 12:30 pm.

NLU Delhi is conducting the AILET 2023 to offer admission to aspirants in five year BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes for the 2023-24 academic session. To apply for five-year BA LLB (Honours), the candidate must have qualify Class 12 or an equivalent examination. To apply for the LLM programme, an LLB or equivalent law degree is required, while for PhD, master's in law are required.

AILET 2023: Important Dates

AILET 2023 application start date - September 7, 2022

AILET 2023 exam date - December 11, 2022

AILET 2023: Exam Fee

Candidates belonging to General, OBC, EWS, Foreign Nationals, Kashmiri Migrants, Residents of Jammu and Kashmir category will have to pay Rs 3,050 as an application fee.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD category will have to pay Rs 1,050 as an application fee while the Below Poverty Line (BPL) candidates of SC, ST category are exempted.

AILET 2023: How To Apply