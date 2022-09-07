AILET 2023: Application Begins Today; Documents Required, Eligibility Criteria Here

Image credit: Shutterstock AILET 2023 registration process begins today, September 7.

AILET 2023: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi begins the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 registration process today, September 7. The candidates can apply for AILET 2023 examination through the official website -- nationallawuniversity.in. The AILET 2023 application fee is Rs 3,050 for the General, Other Backward Caste (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), foreign nationals, Kashmiri migrants, and residents of Jammu and Kashmir categories. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories will have to pay Rs 1,050 as an application fee. The NLU will conduct the AILET 2023 exam on December 11 from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Latest: Top Law Colleges in India Accepting AILET 2022 Score, Click here

For the BA LLB programme, candidates should have completed their Class 12 examination or equivalent with 45 per cent for the General category and 40 per cent for the SC, ST, and PwD categories. AILET 2023 eligibility criteria for the LLM programme is an LLB or an equivalent degree with 50 per cent for the General category and 45 per cent for the SC, ST, and PwD categories. And for the PhD, candidates who have completed an LLM or an equivalent degree with 55 per cent and 50 per cent for SC, ST, and PwD categories are eligible.

AILET 2023 Application: List of Documents Required