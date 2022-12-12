AILET 2023 Answer Key Soon; Know Making Scheme, Official Website To Download

AILET 2023 answer key expected soon

The National Law University Delhi (NLUD) is expected to issue the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 answer key soon. The AILET 2023 held on Sunday, December 12, was conducted between 11 am and 12:30 pm to shortlist candidates for admission to five year BA LLB, LLM and PhD programme for the 2023-24 academic session. The nationallawuniversitydelhi.in website will make the AILET 2023 answer key available once it is released.

To access and download the AILET 2023 exam answer key, candidates can go to the official NLUD website and download the answer key pdf.

As per the AILET 2023 marking scheme, for every wrong answers marked in the multiple choice questions for AILET for BA LLB (Hons), AILET 2023 LLM and AILET PhD programmes, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

The AILET 2023 BA LLB test paper was of 150 marks with 150 multiple-choice questions. The candidate is required to select the most appropriate answer to each question. The answer circle should be shaded completely without leaving any space. Incomplete circles, NLUD said will not be evaluated. NLUD has asked the candidates to Indicate only one answer by shading from the options provided. More than one response to a question shall be counted ‘wrong’, the university added.

There were two sections -- A and B in the AILET 2023 LLM test paper. While section A comprised two parts for a total 75 marks, Section B will have ten questions from different branches of law.

The section A of AILET LLM paper had Part 1 - English language (25 questions; 1 mark each) and Part 2 - Legal reasoning (25 questions; 2 marks each). Section B would be evaluated only for those candidates who secure at least 50 per cent marks in each of the parts (Part 1 and Part 2). From the ten questions in section B, the candidates will have to answer any two descriptive questions for a total of 75 marks. Total marks of AILET LLM is 150.

For AILET 2023 PhD, NLUD said: “There are two (2) sections (A & B) in the Test Paper. Section A has 50 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) of one mark each to be answered in the OMR response sheet only. Section B has 3 descriptive questions and the candidate has to answer only One (1) question of 50 marks to be answered in the Answer Booklet. Total marks are 100.”