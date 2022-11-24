AILET 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow; Where, How To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock AILET 2023 Admit Card

The National Law University (NLU) will release the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 admit card tomorrow, November 25, 2022. Once the AILET admit card is issued, candidates can download it through the official portal- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The law entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 11, 2022. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the AILET 2023 admit card to the exam centre, without which they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

The AILET admit card will include the name of the candidate, roll number, date of birth, category, parents' name, application number, exam date, exam timing, exam centre, address and exam day instructions.

To download the admit card candidates need to visit the official website and then click on the admit card link. After that enter the required credentials in the specific fields. Then the AILET 2023 admit card will get displayed on the screen. It is compulsory to download the admit card, take a printout and carry it to the exam hall.

The entrance exam is held for admission to BA LLB, one-year LLM and PhD programmes offered by NLU. On the basis of the AILET 2023 score, candidates will be offered 110 seats in BA LLB and 70 seats in LLM programmes. The AILET 2023 registration process was held from September 7 to November 20, 2022.