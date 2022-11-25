AILET 2023 Admit Card Today At Nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Steps To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com AILET 2023 will be held on December 11

AILET 2023 Admit Card: The National Law University will release the admit card for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2023) today, November 25. The AILET 2023 aspirants can download the hall ticket on the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The AILET 2023 will be held on December 11, 2022.

The AILET 2023 hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, birth date, application number, exam date, exam centre and address.

AILET 2023 Hall Ticket: How To Download At Nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Visit the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in Click on AILET 2023 admit card link Use log-in credentials- registered mobile number, password AILET 2023 hall ticket will appear on the screen Download AILET 2023 admit card, and take a print out for further reference.

The NLU Delhi will conduct the AILET 2023 for admission to BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes. The qualified candidates in AILET 2023 can take admission in 110 seats in BA LLB and 70 seats in LLM programmes.

In case of any discrepancy in the AILET 2023 hall ticket, candidates can contact at; Email - ailetadmissions@nludelhi.ac.in, ailetsupport@nludelhi.ac.in Help Desk - 022-61306293, 011-28034257, 011-40787555.