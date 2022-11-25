AILET 2023 Admit Card Out; Direct Link

AILET 2023 admit card download link activated

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has issued the admit card for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2023) today, November 25. The university has activated the AILET admit card download link on the official website-- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. To check and download the AILET 2023 admit card, candidates need to log in with their registered mobile number and password.

NLU Delhi will conduct the AILET 2023 exam on December 11, 2022. Candidates must verify their name, roll number, date of birth, category, parents' name, application number, exam date, exam timing, exam centre, address and exam day instructions after taking print of the AILET 2023 admit card. Any discrepancy in the admit card must be informed to the authorities immediately.

Candidates need to carry a hard copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID proof while reporting at the examination centre. NLU Delhi is conducting the AILET 2023 exam for candidates seeking admission in BA LLB, one-year LLM and PhD programmes. The university is offering 110 seats in BA LLB and 70 seats in LLM programmes.

Direct Link: AILET 2023 Hall Ticket

How To Download AILET 2023 Admit Card