AILET 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link To Download Merit List

AILET 2022 Result: To check the AILET exam result, the candidates need to enter their registered mobile number and password.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 1, 2022 6:47 pm IST

AILET 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link To Download Merit List
AILET 2022 result announced

AILET 2022 Result: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has announced the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2022 result for BA LLB (Honours) programme today, July 1. The law aspirants can check the AILET result 2022 by visiting the official website-- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. To check the AILET exam result, the candidates need to enter their registered mobile number and password.

Suggested: AILET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Top Law Colleges. Use Now
Don't Miss: AILET 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Check Now
Latest: Top Law Colleges in India Accepting AILET 2022 Score, Click here

ALSO READ | CLAT 2022: First Seat Allotment Result Declared; Direct Link Here

Along with the results, the NLU has issued the merit list for AILET 2022 on the official website. The merit list mentions the roll number and marks obtained by the candidates in the law entrance exam. In addition to this, the AILET invite list and counselling details for BA LLB programme has also been released.

AILET 2022 Result: How To Check

  • Visit the official website-- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
  • Login with your registered mobile number and password.
  • Your AILET result will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

AILET 2022 Merit List: Direct Link

ALSO READ | TJEE 2022: Tripura JEE Result Declared At Tbjee.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

The registration process for AILET counselling 2022 has been started at 6 pm today. The qualified candidates can register themselves for the counselling till July 4. The first merit list will be issued on July 06.

