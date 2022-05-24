  • Home
AILET 2022 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply

To apply for the AILET 2022 exam, candidates will need to enter their name, mobile number, and email id. Earlier, the last date to apply for AILET was April 7, 2022.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 24, 2022 3:46 pm IST

AILET 2022 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply
AILET 2022 application process closes tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi will close the registration process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2022 for BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes tomorrow, May 25. The AILET application form 2022 is available on the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. To apply for the AILET 2022 exam, candidates will need to enter their name, mobile number, and email id. Earlier, the last date to apply for AILET was April 7, 2022.

The AILET 2022 application fee is Rs 3,050 for general category candidates. For SC/ST and PWD candidates, the registration fee is Rs 1,050. The application fee for the law entrance test can be paid online using a credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI options.

Candidates are advised to save a copy of the filled-in AILET application form after completing the application process. AILET 2022 will be conducted in 24 cities across the country.

AILET 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
  • Click on the "AILET application" link.
  • Register yourself by entering your name, mobile number, and email id.
  • After successful registration, log in to your account.
  • Upload all the required documents and pay the AILET application fee.
  • Save and download the receipt for future reference.

The NLU will conduct the AILET exam in offline mode on June 26. The admit card for AILET 2022 will be released on June 16.

All India Law Admission Test (AILET)

