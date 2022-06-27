AILET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Out; Steps To Download

AILET 2022 provisional answer key out

AILET 2022 Answer Key: The answer key for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2022 has been released today, June 27. Along with the AILET provisional answer key, the National Law University (NLU), Delhi has also released the master question booklet. Candidates can check and download the AILET 2022 answer key PDF and question booklet through the official website-- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Suggested: AILET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Top Law Colleges. Use Now

Don't Miss: AILET 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Check Now

Latest: Top Law Colleges in India Accepting AILET 2022 Score, Click here

ALSO READ | JIPMAT 2022: NTA Issues Exam City Intimation Slip; Admit Card To Be Out Soon

The NLU Delhi conducted the AILET 2022 entrance test for admission to BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes on June 26, 2022. The law entrance test was held in pen and paper mode.

By using the answer keys, aspirants can calculate their marks and get an idea of their probable AILET score. In case of any discrepancies, candidates can challenge the AILET provisional answer key by June 28 (2 pm).To raise objections, a of Rs 500 per challenge has to be paid online.

AILET 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

Visit the official website-- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Select the answer key you want to download (BA LLB, LLM, or Phd programme).

The answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key.

ALSO READ | CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here

After considering the objections, the NLU will issue the final answer key and declare the results thereafter. The objection fee will be refunded if the objections are found to be valid.