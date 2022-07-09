AILET 2022: First Provisional Merit, Waiting List For LLM Programme Released; Direct Link Here

AILET 2022 LLM provisional merit list out

AILET 2022: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has released the provisional merit list and the waiting list for All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) Master of Laws (LLM) programme. The law aspirants can check the AILET 2022 LLM provisional merit list and the waiting list by visiting the official website-- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The candidates who appear in the provisional merit list of selected candidates for the LLM programme have to pay their remaining fees on or before July 11 (till 6 pm). If the aspirants fail to do so, their offer of admission will be cancelled and the seat will be offered to the next candidate in order of the merit from the waiting list, the NLU said in a statement.

Candidates will have to accept the admission offer letter, and if they fail to do so for any reason, it will not be considered afterwards under any circumstances and they will forfeit the right of admission along with the right to refund of counselling fee, it said.

Check AILET 2022 LLM provisional merit list and the waiting list here.

The AILET LLM waiting list has been issued for only those candidates who participated in the online counselling process. In case, any vacancy arises due to withdrawal of admission or non-deposit of balance fee by the provisionally selected candidate within the stipulated time-period the seat will be filled up from the waiting list candidates only.

The NLU further informed that the selected candidates are also required to download their provisional admission offer letter from their AILET 2022 account. In token of acceptance of provisional admission offer, the candidate will sign each page of provisional admission offer letter and upload the same on the AILET-2022 account along-with the undertaking duly signed by the candidate and parents.