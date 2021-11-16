  • Home
AILET 2022 Date Announced; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi will conduct the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2022) on May 1, 2022.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 16, 2021 3:13 pm IST

AILET 2022 exam date
New Delhi:

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi will conduct the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2022) on May 1, 2022. Candidates who seek admission to five-year BA LLB (Honors), LLM, and PhD programmes offered by the university can apply for AILET 2022 from the first week of January 2022. NLU Delhi will release the admission notice and application forms at nludelhi.ac.in.

Update:  UPES LL.B. (5 Years integrated programme) Applications Open. Apply Here

AILET 2022 will be held from 10 am to 11:30 am at all India level.

In a communique, NLU Delhi stated, “The National Law University, Delhi will conduct “All India Law Entrance Test - 2022 (AILET - 2022)” for admission to Five Year B.A.LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D Programme on Sunday, May 1s, 2022 from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM at all India level. The Admission Notice and Online Application Form will be available on the University website https://nludelhi.ac.in from the first week of January 2022.”

AILET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

AILET 2022 eligibility criteria differs for all three programmes. For five-year BA LLB (Honors), applicants must be Class 12 or an equivalent examination qualified. To apply for LLM programme, LLB or equivalent law degree is required and for PhD masters in law is required. Applicants must check the detailed eligibility criteria on the official website before applying for the said courses.

AILET 2022: How To Register

  • Go to the official website

  • On the homepage, click on the registration link (will be available once the application process starts)

  • Register online with name, contact number, mobile number and email ID, date of birth

  • Now, login using the system-generated application ID and password

  • AILET application form will appear on the screen

  • Fill the form for respective course

  • Key in details and upload scanned copies of asked documents

  • Pay the application fee and submit the form

  • Print the application form for future reference

