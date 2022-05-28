  • Home
  • Education
  • AILET 2022 Correction Window Closes Today; Here's How To Edit Application Form

AILET 2022 Correction Window Closes Today; Here's How To Edit Application Form

Candidates who wish to make changes or corrections in the AILET application form 2022 can visit the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in to update their details.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 28, 2022 12:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AILET 2022 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply
AILET 2022 Date Announced; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
AILET 2021 Schedule Announced; Exam On May 2
AILET Admit Card 2020: NTA Extends Last Date To Download Hall Ticket; Check Details
AILET 2020 Scheduled On September 26; Admit Cards Soon
AILET 2020: NLU Delhi To Reschedule Exam
AILET 2022 Correction Window Closes Today; Here's How To Edit Application Form
AILET 2022 application correction window closes today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

AILET 2022 | The National Law University (NLU), Delhi will close the application correction window for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2022 today, May 28. Candidates who wish to make changes or corrections in the AILET application form 2022 can visit the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in to update their details. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by the NLU under any circumstances.

Latest: Free Download AILET Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here

Don't Miss: AILET preparation Guide: Topper and Expert Tips, Check now

Browse: Check the Best Books to Prepare for AILET. Click Here

“All the registered candidates of AILET-2022 may visit the official website https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in to update their details, if any, in the application form from 26.05.2022 to 28.05.2022 except mobile number. Thereafter, no correction of particulars, will be permitted”, according to the official notification.

The registration process for the All India Law Entrance Test, or AILET 2022, was concluded on May 25. The AILET 2022 admit card will be issued by the NLU on June 16 and the AILET 2022 examination will be conducted on June 26. AILET 2022 exam will be conducted in 24 cities across the country.

ALSO READ | TS EAMCET 2022 Registration Ends Today, Here's How To Apply

AILET 2022 Application: How To Update Details

  • Visit the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
  • Enter your registered mobile number and password to log in.
  • Make the required changes in your AILET application form.
  • Recheck the details before submitting.
  • Once done, submit the AILET 2022 application form.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

For assistance, contact at 011-40787555 or ailetsupport@nludelhi.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
All India Law Admission Test (AILET)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2022: Paper Pattern, Weightage Of Chapters In NEET UG
NEET 2022: Paper Pattern, Weightage Of Chapters In NEET UG
TS EAMCET 2022 Registration Ends Today, Here's How To Apply
TS EAMCET 2022 Registration Ends Today, Here's How To Apply
Gujarat Board HSC, SSC Result 2022 Soon; Details On GSEB 10th, 12th Results
Gujarat Board HSC, SSC Result 2022 Soon; Details On GSEB 10th, 12th Results
NEP Sees Linguistic Diversity As Strength In Inclusive Development Of Nation: Tamil Nadu Governor
NEP Sees Linguistic Diversity As Strength In Inclusive Development Of Nation: Tamil Nadu Governor
'Hindi, French Among Most Popular Languages Among Japanese Students At Indian-Origin Schools'
'Hindi, French Among Most Popular Languages Among Japanese Students At Indian-Origin Schools'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................