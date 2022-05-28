AILET 2022 Correction Window Closes Today; Here's How To Edit Application Form

Image credit: Shutterstock AILET 2022 application correction window closes today

AILET 2022 | The National Law University (NLU), Delhi will close the application correction window for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2022 today, May 28. Candidates who wish to make changes or corrections in the AILET application form 2022 can visit the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in to update their details. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by the NLU under any circumstances.

“All the registered candidates of AILET-2022 may visit the official website https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in to update their details, if any, in the application form from 26.05.2022 to 28.05.2022 except mobile number. Thereafter, no correction of particulars, will be permitted”, according to the official notification.

The registration process for the All India Law Entrance Test, or AILET 2022, was concluded on May 25. The AILET 2022 admit card will be issued by the NLU on June 16 and the AILET 2022 examination will be conducted on June 26. AILET 2022 exam will be conducted in 24 cities across the country.

AILET 2022 Application: How To Update Details

Visit the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Enter your registered mobile number and password to log in.

Make the required changes in your AILET application form.

Recheck the details before submitting.

Once done, submit the AILET 2022 application form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

For assistance, contact at 011-40787555 or ailetsupport@nludelhi.ac.in.