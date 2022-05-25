AILET 2022 Application Process Closes Today; Know How To Apply, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock AILET 2022 application process will be closed today, May 25

AILET 2022: The online registration process for the All India Law Entrance Test, or AILET 2022, will be concluded today, May 25, 2022. The National Law University (NLU) will end the AILET 2022 application submission process on the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates who want to apply for AILET 2022 exam can visit the above-mentioned website latest by today. Though the submission deadline for the AILET 2022 application form is May 25, the payment of the application can be done by May 27. (Also Read: CLAT 2022 Preparation Tips And Tricks: How To Prepare For Law Admission Test In One Month)

The AILET 2022 application correction process will commence on May 26, 2022 and it will be continued till May 28, 2022. On an official notice, the NLU said, “The National Law University Delhi will conduct All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) on June 26, 2022 from 10.00 am to 11:30 am as pen and paper mode throughout the country. The last date for submission of the online application form is May 25, 2022.”

Steps To Edit AILET 2022 Application Form

Candidates who are willing to apply for AILET 2022 can follow the steps:

Visit the NLU official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Click on the link that reads- ‘AILET application’.

Go through the registration process by submitting your mobile number, name, email ID etc.

Login to your respective account. Upload all the required documents such as a scanned photograph, signature etc.

Make the payment of the fee. Download the confirmation page and take out a printout.

The AILET 2022 exam will be conducted on June 26, 2022 and the AILET 2022 admit card will be issued by the National Law University (NLU) on June 16, 2022 on the official website.