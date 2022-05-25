  • Home
  • Education
  • AILET 2022 Application Process Closes Today; Know How To Apply, Other Details

AILET 2022 Application Process Closes Today; Know How To Apply, Other Details

The National Law University (NLU) will end the AILET 2022 application submission process today on the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 25, 2022 4:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter 2022 Class 12 Compartmental, Special Exam Results
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Tomorrow; List Of Websites, How To Check
“Postpone NEET UG 2022”, Undergraduate Medical Aspirants Demand On Twitter
NATA 2022: NTA Extends Registration Date; Check Revised Schedule, Details
KCET 2022 Admit Card Likely On May 30; Official Website, Steps To Download Hall Ticket
NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results Not Today; Details Here
AILET 2022 Application Process Closes Today; Know How To Apply, Other Details
AILET 2022 application process will be closed today, May 25
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

AILET 2022: The online registration process for the All India Law Entrance Test, or AILET 2022, will be concluded today, May 25, 2022. The National Law University (NLU) will end the AILET 2022 application submission process on the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates who want to apply for AILET 2022 exam can visit the above-mentioned website latest by today. Though the submission deadline for the AILET 2022 application form is May 25, the payment of the application can be done by May 27. (Also Read: CLAT 2022 Preparation Tips And Tricks: How To Prepare For Law Admission Test In One Month)

The AILET 2022 application correction process will commence on May 26, 2022 and it will be continued till May 28, 2022. On an official notice, the NLU said, “The National Law University Delhi will conduct All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) on June 26, 2022 from 10.00 am to 11:30 am as pen and paper mode throughout the country. The last date for submission of the online application form is May 25, 2022.”

Steps To Edit AILET 2022 Application Form

Candidates who are willing to apply for AILET 2022 can follow the steps:

  • Visit the NLU official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
  • Click on the link that reads- ‘AILET application’.
  • Go through the registration process by submitting your mobile number, name, email ID etc.
  • Login to your respective account. Upload all the required documents such as a scanned photograph, signature etc.
  • Make the payment of the fee. Download the confirmation page and take out a printout.

The AILET 2022 exam will be conducted on June 26, 2022 and the AILET 2022 admit card will be issued by the National Law University (NLU) on June 16, 2022 on the official website.

Click here for more Education News
All India Law Admission Test (AILET)

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter 2022 Class 12 Compartmental, Special Exam Results
Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter 2022 Class 12 Compartmental, Special Exam Results
Assam Government Inaugurates Adarsha Vidyalayas For Children Belonging To Tea Community
Assam Government Inaugurates Adarsha Vidyalayas For Children Belonging To Tea Community
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Tomorrow; List Of Websites, How To Check
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Tomorrow; List Of Websites, How To Check
“Postpone NEET UG 2022”, Undergraduate Medical Aspirants Demand On Twitter
“Postpone NEET UG 2022”, Undergraduate Medical Aspirants Demand On Twitter
NATA 2022: NTA Extends Registration Date; Check Revised Schedule, Details
NATA 2022: NTA Extends Registration Date; Check Revised Schedule, Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................