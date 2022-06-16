AILET 2022 Admit Card Today At Nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Steps To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock AILET 2022 admit card today

AILET 2022 Admit Card: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi will release the admit card for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2022 today, June 16. The AILET admit card 2022 will be available on the official website-- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. To download the AILET exam hall ticket, candidates will need to login into their registered accounts. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022: NTA Issues Advance Intimation Slip Of Exam City; Admit Card To Be Out Soon

The NLU Delhi will conduct the AILET 2022 entrance test for admission to BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes. The law entrance exam is scheduled to be held on June 26, 2022, in pen and paper mode.

The AILET admit card will have mention of details like candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details, and exam day guidelines, Candidates must carefully read and adhere to the guidelines mentioned in the admit card of AILET.

AILET admit card 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Login to your AILET application account using your registration ID and password.

Click on the download admit card link.

The AILET admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

After downloading the AILET 2022 admit card, candidates should verify all the details mentioned on it. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the AILET exam authorities using the following helpdesk. Email - ailetadmissions@nludelhi.ac.in, ailetsupport@nludelhi.ac.in Help Desk - 022-61306293, 011-28034257, 011-40787555