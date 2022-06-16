  • Home
AILET 2022 Admit Card Released, How To Download At Nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2022 Admit Card: AILET 2022 will be held on June 26, 2022 in pen and paper mode. Download hall ticket at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 16, 2022 8:37 pm IST

AILET 2022 will be held on June 26
Image credit: shutterstock.com

AILET 2022 Admit Card: The National Law University released the admit card for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2022. The AILET admit card 2022 is available on the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, candidates need to use the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth to download the AILET admit card 2022. The AILET 2022 hall ticket will contain details of candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details, exam day guidelines.

The AILET 2022 entrance test will be held on June 26, 2022 in pen and paper mode.

AILET 2022: How To Download Hall Ticket

  1. Visit the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
  2. Click on AILET 2022 admit card link
  3. Use log-in credentials- registration ID and password
  4. AILET 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen
  5. Download AILET 2022 admit card, take a printout for further reference.

In case of any discrepancy, the candidates should immediately contact the AILET exam authorities using the following helpdesk. Email - ailetadmissions@nludelhi.ac.in, ailetsupport@nludelhi.ac.in Help Desk - 022-61306293, 011-28034257, 011-40787555.

