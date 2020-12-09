AILET 2021 Schedule Announced; Exam On May 2

AILET 2021 Dates: The National Law University Delhi (NLUD) has released the five-year BA LLB, LLM and PhD admission test dates.

New Delhi:

The National Law University Delhi (NLUD) has released the AILET 2021 admission schedule. Candidates seeking admission to five-year BA LLB, LLM and PhD at National Law Universities will be able to register online for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) from the first week of January 2021. As per the AILET 2021 dates, the law entrance test will be conducted on May 2, 2021 between 10 am and 11:30 am.

“The National Law University, Delhi will conduct "All India Law Entrance Test - 2O21 (AILET-2021)" for admission to Five Year B.A.LL.B. [Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D Programme on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM at all India level,” read an NLUD statement.

It further added: “The admission notice will be issued in the first week of January 2021, and the Online Application Forms will be available on the University website http://nludelhi.ac.in from the first week of January 2021.”

The All India Law Entrance Test, or AILET, is conducted for admission to law courses in NLUD. AILET 2020 was administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). NLUD website will update the details of guidelines and other related information of AILET 2021 including AILET application dates, mode of conduct of AILET 2021 and AILET 2021 exam pattern.

