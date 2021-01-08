AILET 2021 Rescheduled; Exams On June 20

The National Law University Delhi (NLUD) has rescheduled the entrance test of AILET 2021 for admission to five-year BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes to the university. The AILET 2021 will now be held on June 20 between 10 am and 11:30 am. The university will open the AILET 2021 application window from the third week of January.

An NLU statement issued said: “The National Law University, Delhi has rescheduled “All India Law Entrance Test–2021 (AILET–2021)” for admission to Five Year BA LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD Programme to Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM.”

It further added: “The admission notice will be issued in the third week of January, 2021 and the online application forms will be available on the University website https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, http://nludelhi.ac.in from third week of January, 2021.”

Previously, the entrance tests (AILET 2021) were scheduled on May 2 and the online application forms were to be released from the first week of January, 2021.

The All India Law Entrance Test, or AILET, is conducted for admission to law courses in NLUD. AILET 2020 was administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). NLUD website will update the details of guidelines and other related information of AILET 2021 including AILET application dates, mode of conduct of AILET 2021 and AILET 2021 exam pattern.