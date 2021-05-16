  • Home
  • Education
  • AILET 2021: NLU Postpones Law Entrance Test, Extends Registration Deadline

AILET 2021: NLU Postpones Law Entrance Test, Extends Registration Deadline

AILET 2021: The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) has been postponed and registration date extended. Students can now apply online at nludelhi.ac.in for the law entrance test till June 25.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 16, 2021 4:57 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

National Law University Releases AILET Application Form 2021
AILET 2021 Rescheduled; Exams On June 20
AILET Admit Card 2020 Released At Nludelhi.ac.in; How To Download Hall Ticket
Application Deadline Extended For Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET)
When Will NTA Release NEET 2021 Application Form? Everything We Know So Far
MJPRU Bareilly To Use JEE Main, UPCET Scores To Admit Students
AILET 2021: NLU Postpones Law Entrance Test, Extends Registration Deadline
AILET 2021 postponed, application deadline extended
New Delhi:

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has postponed the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET). AILET 2021 was scheduled to be held on June 20. The university has also extended the deadline for submission of AILET 2021 application form. Students can now apply online for the law entrance test till June 25. This is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country. NLU Dehi will announce the entrance exam date soon at nludelhi.ac.in.

“The National Law University Delhi has extended the last date for submission of online application forms for AILET-2021 to June 25, 2021. This decision was taken due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country,” an NLU Delhi statement said.

“AILET- 2021 scheduled to be held on June 20, 2021 stands postponed. The revised date will be notified in the due course,” it added.

AILET 2021 will be conducted for admission to five-year integrated BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes. This year, the BA LLB programme has 110 seats and the LLM programme has 70 seats. Also each programme has 10 additional seats for NRI candidates.

Steps To Fill AILET Application Form

Step 1: Register online with name, contact number, mobile number and email ID, date of birth

Step 2: Login with the system-generated application ID and fill the AILET application form

Step 3: Select NLU preference

Step 4: Upload images including scanned copies of passport photograph and signature

Step 5: Submit

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Print the application form for future reference

Click here for more Education News
All India Law Admission Test (AILET) National Law University (NLU) Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU TEE Result: Apply Online For Re-Evaluation Of December 2020 Term End Exam
IGNOU TEE Result: Apply Online For Re-Evaluation Of December 2020 Term End Exam
Dibrugarh University: Semester Exams Put On Hold Till June 15
Dibrugarh University: Semester Exams Put On Hold Till June 15
Application Deadline Extended For Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET)
Application Deadline Extended For Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET)
When Will NTA Release NEET 2021 Application Form? Everything We Know So Far
When Will NTA Release NEET 2021 Application Form? Everything We Know So Far
Pune University: Students Who Carried Forward Their Admission Can Now Apply For 1st, 2nd Term Together
Pune University: Students Who Carried Forward Their Admission Can Now Apply For 1st, 2nd Term Together
.......................... Advertisement ..........................