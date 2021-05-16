AILET 2021: NLU Postpones Law Entrance Test, Extends Registration Deadline

AILET 2021 postponed, application deadline extended

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has postponed the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET). AILET 2021 was scheduled to be held on June 20. The university has also extended the deadline for submission of AILET 2021 application form. Students can now apply online for the law entrance test till June 25. This is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country. NLU Dehi will announce the entrance exam date soon at nludelhi.ac.in.

“The National Law University Delhi has extended the last date for submission of online application forms for AILET-2021 to June 25, 2021. This decision was taken due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country,” an NLU Delhi statement said.

“AILET- 2021 scheduled to be held on June 20, 2021 stands postponed. The revised date will be notified in the due course,” it added.

AILET 2021 will be conducted for admission to five-year integrated BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes. This year, the BA LLB programme has 110 seats and the LLM programme has 70 seats. Also each programme has 10 additional seats for NRI candidates.

Steps To Fill AILET Application Form

Step 1: Register online with name, contact number, mobile number and email ID, date of birth

Step 2: Login with the system-generated application ID and fill the AILET application form

Step 3: Select NLU preference

Step 4: Upload images including scanned copies of passport photograph and signature

Step 5: Submit

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Print the application form for future reference