AILET 2020: NLU Delhi To Reschedule Exam

National Law University Delhi, or NLUD, keeping in view the COVID-19 situation has decided to reschedule all the activities related to AILET 2020. The All India Law Entrance Test, or AILET, is conducted for admission to law courses in NLUD.

An NLUD statement issued said: “It is informed to all the aspirants of AILET 2020 that due to COVID-19 situation there will be changes in the schedule of all activities. The revised schedule for all the activities will be notified shortly.”

The statement further added: “All the aspirants are advised to keep visiting the University website for the latest information related to AILET 2020.”

AILET 2020

NLUD was supposed to issue the AILET 2020 admit cards from July 27 and the law entrance test was scheduled to be conducted on August 18. Considering the difficulties a student might face while appearing for a pen-paper based AILET in this pandemic, NLUD this year has shifted the entrance test to an online remote-proctored test. Students can appear in this remote-proctored AILET 2020 from the comfort of their homes.

On July 2, the university’s registrar, Professor GS Bajpai, issued a detailed explanation on how AILET 2020 will be conducted in remote-proctored mode, how it is different from a conventional pen-paper test and what an aspirant of AILET 2020 who is struggling to organise the resources for the remote-proctored test can do.