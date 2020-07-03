AILET 2020: NLU Delhi Explains Remote-Proctored Test

National Law University Delhi, or NLUD, keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases, has decided to conduct the All India Law Entrance Test, or AILET 2020, as as remote-proctored test (RPT). The remote-proctored test of AILET is scheduled to be held on August 18, between 11 am and 12:30 pm.

In a remote-proctored test, applicants can take the tests at their homes but will still be invigilated. On July 2, NLUD’s registrar, Professor GS Bajpai, issued a detailed, seven-page explanation on how the test will be conducted, how a RPT is different from a conventional test and what a student who is struggling to organise the resources for it can do. In it, students will take the tests at home and will be invigilated, or proctored, remotely.

Titled “Some Basic Guidance and Response About the New RPT Model”, the document describes it as the “most safe and sound option left”.

All India Law Entrance Test, or AILET, is conducted for admission to law courses in NLUD.

AILET 2020: No Change In Format

The AILET 2020 will be exactly of the same format as previous years. The total duration of the test will be 90 minutes and will include 100-150 questions, depending on the course.

The NLUD document added, “Many students are used to filing online forms such as Google forms and other [application forms] and are familiar with such online interfaces”, implying that the test will be a similar experience. The exam is scheduled for August 18, giving them one-and-a-half months to “better acquaint themselves with online based tests”.

Online Exams: Devices, Internet

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, will conduct two web-seminars and a mock test ahead of AILET 2020, to take students through the remote-proctored test system.

For students who do not already have devices and net access, the document suggests identifying cyber cafes with reliable internet access and power supply. It also recommends planning ahead and switching to mobile data when required. Travelling to the village or district headquarters may be another option, the document says.

“Given that the traditional AILET examination also involved travel of hundreds of kilometres for the candidates as we have very limited number of centres, this option is valid”, Bajpai’s note says.

On affordability of IT-enabled platforms, the university said an online from home examination requires an internet connected computer which can also be borrowed.

If students still have questions about AILET 2020 in RPT, they may contact the university at admission@nludelhi.ac.in or call at 9899920124, between 10 am and 5 pm.

Online Test: Security Concerns

For students concerned about security, the note says the system is “the most trustworthy and safest option for conducting online based tests...will not only deter not any unfair means but also detect the same with the digital evidence on the spot. And in all such cases immediate disqualification would be only the consequence so the candidates need not worry on this aspect.”

The university has also opened the withdrawal of AILET 2020 applications window for admission to the law courses till July 7, 2020. Already registered candidates can login with the credentials and withdraw their application forms.