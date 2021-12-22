AIIMS Withdraws INI CET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Due To ‘Technical Error’

AIIMS INI CET round 1 seat allotment 2022 result withdrawn

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, has withdrawn the result of INI CET round 1 seat allotment 2022. The institution has cited technical reasons for withdrawing the result and said it will release the result of the final allocation shortly. Candidates who qualified AIIMS INICET 2022 can check the seat allotment result at aiimsexam.ac.in, once released.

AIIMS released a notice on the official website that reads: "The result notification number 202/2021 dated 21.12.2021 for INI-CET January 2022 session stands withdrawn due to the technical error. The result of the final allocation will be released soon.”

AIIMS INICET 2022 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Go to the official website of AIIMS exam- aiimsexam.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the 'Academic courses' tab

A new page will reopen, click on the 'INI-CET(MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs)' link

Candidates will be redirected to a new page containing notifications

Click on the designated INI CET round 1 seat allotment 2022 result link

The result will be available in PDF format

Check and download the result

Take a print out for future references

Candidates will be allotted seats on the basis of their filled in choices. Eligible candidates who have not participated in the first round of online seat allocation will not be eligible for the second round of seat allocation. However, such candidates can participate in the open round of seat allocation.