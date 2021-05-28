AIIMS announces INI CET 2021 date

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has rescheduled the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET). Earlier scheduled to be held on May 8 and then postponed will now be conducted on June 16. The institute has also extended the INI CET 2021 application process. Students seeking admission to postgraduate MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh, and MDS courses for the July session can apply online at aiimsexams.org till June 2.

An official statement issued in this regard said: “In view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to reschedule the conduct of INI CET 2021 for admission to PG courses for July 2021 session.”

The INI CET admit card 2021 will be released on June 9 in online mode at aiimsexams.ac.in. The admit card will have details including candidate's name, address of the exam centre allotted to the candidates and reporting time.

As per the exam pattern of INI CET 2021 released by AIIMS, Delhi, there will be 200 objective questions in the test. Candidates will be given 180 minutes to attempt the INI CET exam for the July 2021 session.

The candidates will have to secure marks as per INI CET 2021 cutoff percentile to qualify the entrance exam. On the basis of cut off, INI CET merit list will be released mentioning All India Rank. The qualifying candidates will be called for the counselling.