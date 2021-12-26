AIIMS Releases Merit Lists Of DM, MCH, MD Courses; Direct Links Here

AIIMS releases the merit list for DM, MCH, MD programmes

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, has released the merit list for DM, MCH, MD programmes on December 25. Candidates can check and download the merit list from the official website-- aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS has released the merit list for candidates who are provisionally eligible for online institute allocation for PGIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru and SCTIMST Thiruvananthapuram and in AIIMS Delhi and other six AIIMS.

AIIMS has not released the list on the basis of roll numbers. The list contains Candidates' rank, roll number, category, total marks out of 100, and remarks. AIIMS will be commencing the choice exercise process from December 27 for the eligible candidates which will be followed by various rounds of institute allocation.

“No online choice/allocation will be made for the courses where candidates have been marked as selected for respective Institute in the respective column of this result. Information regarding reporting dates and requirements will be communicated by respective Institute through email,” mentioned AIIMS in a notification.

