All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, has released the merit list for DM, MCH, MD programmes on December 25.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 26, 2021 3:35 pm IST

AIIMS Releases Merit Lists Of DM, MCH, MD Courses; Direct Links Here
AIIMS releases the merit list for DM, MCH, MD programmes
New Delhi:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, has released the merit list for DM, MCH, MD programmes on December 25. Candidates can check and download the merit list from the official website-- aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS has released the merit list for candidates who are provisionally eligible for online institute allocation for PGIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru and SCTIMST Thiruvananthapuram and in AIIMS Delhi and other six AIIMS.

Latest: Know your Admission Chances  in AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER & NIMHANS as per your INI CET Rank & Category -INI CET College Predictor

AIIMS Merit List 2021: Direct Link

Merit List For PGIMER, JIPMER among others: Direct Link

AIIMS has not released the list on the basis of roll numbers. The list contains Candidates' rank, roll number, category, total marks out of 100, and remarks. AIIMS will be commencing the choice exercise process from December 27 for the eligible candidates which will be followed by various rounds of institute allocation.

“No online choice/allocation will be made for the courses where candidates have been marked as selected for respective Institute in the respective column of this result. Information regarding reporting dates and requirements will be communicated by respective Institute through email,” mentioned AIIMS in a notification.

AIIMS Merit List 2021: How To Check

  • Go to the official website: aiimsexam.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the “Common Merit List for FOR DM/MCH/MD Hospital Administration Courses (January 2022 Session)” OR “ AIIMS Merit List (AML) for FOR DM/MCH/MD Hospital Administration Courses (January 2022 Session) for courses at AIIMS New Delhi & Six Other AIIMS” links

  • Merit list PDF will open

  • Check and save the list for future references.

