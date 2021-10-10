AIIMS Releases MBBS 2021 Exam Schedule; Direct Link

AIIMS MBBS 2021 exam schedule released

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the date sheet of first MBBS professional examination. MBBS theory exams will begin on October 21 and will conclude on October 29 and the practical exams will commence on October 30 and will continue till November 8. Students who are appearing for the AIIMS MBBS 2021 examination can check the complete schedule on the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS MBBS 2021 Exam Schedule: Direct Link

The MBBS theory exams will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at the examination section convergence block at AIIMS Delhi. For MBBS practical exams, students need to check time and venue from the respective departments. The practical exams will be conducted on the basis of batches A,B and C which are being segregated on the basis of students' roll number.

As per the communique shared by AIIMS on the official website, students appearing for the MBBS 2021 examination will be required to submit their examination fees before the last date of registration.

AIIMS MBBS admit card 2021 will be available to download from the official website of AIIMS- aiimsexams.ac.in. Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their MBBS 2021 admit cards along with them as no entry will be entertained without the admit card.

AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2021: How To Download