AIIMS Releases INI CET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result; Direct Link Here

AIIMS releases the result of INI CET round 1 seat allotment 2022

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, has released the result of INI CET round 1 seat allotment 2022. Candidates can check the rank wise list of allocated seats for MD/MS/MCh (6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, January 2022 session on the official website-- aiimsexam.ac.in. Results can also be accessed through the direct link mentioned below.

Latest: Discover Online Courses & Certifications from Top Providers such as coursera, Edx, etc. Know More

Recommended: Take the next step toward your personal and professional goals . Start Now

INI CET Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the 1st Round of Seat Allocation will be required to log in through the AIIMS exam portal and accept the seat with the option of participating in further rounds or with the option of not participating the further rounds of counselling. The last date to select options is December 28 by 5 pm. "Failure to select any of the option as below will lead to

forfeiture of the allocated Institute and Subject/Specialty and the candidate will become ineligible to participate in 2nd Round, " said AIIMS.

As per an official statement by AIIMS, if candidates appear for the second round of counselling, they will have to accept the seat offered in the second round and the seat allotted to them in the first round will be considered as vacant and will be offered to another candidate on the basis of merit. Failure to accept the upgraded seat shall lead to impositions of penalty of Rs 3 lakh.

INI CET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check