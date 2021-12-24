AIIMS Releases INI CET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result; Direct Link Here

  • Home
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, has released the result of INI CET round 1 seat allotment 2022.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 24, 2021 12:41 pm IST

New Delhi:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, has released the result of INI CET round 1 seat allotment 2022. Candidates can check the rank wise list of allocated seats for MD/MS/MCh (6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, January 2022 session on the official website-- aiimsexam.ac.in. Results can also be accessed through the direct link mentioned below.

INI CET Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the 1st Round of Seat Allocation will be required to log in through the AIIMS exam portal and accept the seat with the option of participating in further rounds or with the option of not participating the further rounds of counselling. The last date to select options is December 28 by 5 pm. "Failure to select any of the option as below will lead to

forfeiture of the allocated Institute and Subject/Specialty and the candidate will become ineligible to participate in 2nd Round, " said AIIMS.

As per an official statement by AIIMS, if candidates appear for the second round of counselling, they will have to accept the seat offered in the second round and the seat allotted to them in the first round will be considered as vacant and will be offered to another candidate on the basis of merit. Failure to accept the upgraded seat shall lead to impositions of penalty of Rs 3 lakh.

INI CET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

  • Go to the official website of AIIMS exam- aiimsexam.ac.in

  • On the appeared homepage, 'Result Notification No. 204/2021: 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-CET Jan 2022 Session' link

  • The result will be available in PDF format

  • Check and download the result

  • Take a print out for future references

