  • Home
  • Education
  • AIIMS Releases INI CET January 2023 Counselling Schedule; Check Dates

AIIMS Releases INI CET January 2023 Counselling Schedule; Check Dates

AIIMS has released the INI CET 2023 counselling schedule for January session on its official website-- aiimsexams.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 23, 2022 2:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Remaining Rounds Of INI CET Counselling To Be Organised
AIIMS INI CET 2023 Application Process Begins Today; Details Here
AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registrations To Start From September 5; Check Schedule
INI CET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allocation Result Out; Direct Link Here
INI CET College Predictor 2022 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top INIs
AIIMS To Announce INI CET 2022 July Session Result Today; Details Here
AIIMS Releases INI CET January 2023 Counselling Schedule; Check Dates
INI CET January 2023 counselling dates out
New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the Insititute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023 counselling schedule for January session. Candidates who have qualified the INI CET 2023 examination can check the complete schedule available on the official website-- aiimsexams.ac.in. Eligible candidates can exercise choices for Institute, subject and speciality wise for the mock round counselling between December 10 (11 am) and December 12 (5 pm).

Suggested: Try INI CET 2023 College Predictor to predict your admission chances . Use Now

Recommended: Join Medical PG (INI CET, NEET PG 2023) Counseling companion to shortlist colleges and get complete personalized counseling guidance Join Now

The INI CET 2023 mock round 1 seat allocation result will be declared on December 14. AIIMS will commence the exercising of choices for the first round of seat allocation between December 15 and December 17, 2022. The Institute will declare the round 1 seat allocation result on December 23. Candidates can accept the allocated seats in INI CET 2022 round 1 allotment from December 24 to December 28, 2022.

INI CET January 2023 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allocation Dates (Including Mock Round)

EventsDates
Exercising of choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for mock round
December 10 to 12, 2022
INI CET 2023 mock round 1 seat allocationDecember 14, 2022
Exercising of choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for first round
December 15 to 17, 2022
INI CET 2023 round 1 seat allocationDecember 23, 2022
Online acceptance of allocated seat
December 24 to 28, 2022
Reporting and submission of documents/security deposit
December 24 to 28, 2022

AIIMS is conducting the INI CET 2023 counselling process for candidates seeking admission in MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years) and MDS courses. The Institute has declared the INI CET entrance exam result on November 19, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the examination are eligible to appear in the counselling process.

Click here for more Education News
INI CET MD/MS/DM (6 yrs)/MCh (6 yrs)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras, University Of Birmingham Launch Joint Masters Programmes
IIT Madras, University Of Birmingham Launch Joint Masters Programmes
IIT Roorkee To Celebrate 175th Years Of Foundation Day On November 25
IIT Roorkee To Celebrate 175th Years Of Foundation Day On November 25
How To Avoid Negative Marking In CAT 2022?
How To Avoid Negative Marking In CAT 2022?
UP Board Re-Opens UPMSP 10th, 12th Exam Form 2023 Correction Window; Check Editable Fields
UP Board Re-Opens UPMSP 10th, 12th Exam Form 2023 Correction Window; Check Editable Fields
JNUEE 2022: Applications Correction Ends Tomorrow; Things To Keep In Mind While Making Changes
JNUEE 2022: Applications Correction Ends Tomorrow; Things To Keep In Mind While Making Changes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................