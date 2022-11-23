AIIMS Releases INI CET January 2023 Counselling Schedule; Check Dates

INI CET January 2023 counselling dates out

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the Insititute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023 counselling schedule for January session. Candidates who have qualified the INI CET 2023 examination can check the complete schedule available on the official website-- aiimsexams.ac.in. Eligible candidates can exercise choices for Institute, subject and speciality wise for the mock round counselling between December 10 (11 am) and December 12 (5 pm).

The INI CET 2023 mock round 1 seat allocation result will be declared on December 14. AIIMS will commence the exercising of choices for the first round of seat allocation between December 15 and December 17, 2022. The Institute will declare the round 1 seat allocation result on December 23. Candidates can accept the allocated seats in INI CET 2022 round 1 allotment from December 24 to December 28, 2022.

INI CET January 2023 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allocation Dates (Including Mock Round)

Events Dates Exercising of choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for mock round

December 10 to 12, 2022 INI CET 2023 mock round 1 seat allocation December 14, 2022

Exercising of choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for first round

December 15 to 17, 2022 INI CET 2023 round 1 seat allocation December 23, 2022 Online acceptance of allocated seat

December 24 to 28, 2022

Reporting and submission of documents/security deposit

December 24 to 28, 2022

AIIMS is conducting the INI CET 2023 counselling process for candidates seeking admission in MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years) and MDS courses. The Institute has declared the INI CET entrance exam result on November 19, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the examination are eligible to appear in the counselling process.