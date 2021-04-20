AIIMS Releases INI CET 2021 Application Status For PG Programmes

INI CET application status for pg programmes

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has uploaded the application status of Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test or INI CET 2021 at aiimsexams.ac.in The students must check their application form and make required changes. The last date to send the corrected INI-CET application forms is April 23.

Those who were unable to complete their registration or basic candidate information or were not able to generate unique code (EUC) by April 12 will be able to complete their forms between April 19 and April 22 by 5 pm. Those candidates whose application forms have been rejected will get the notification for the same on their online portal.

The entrance exam will take place on May 8.

Steps To Correct INI-CET Application Forms

Step 1 Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in and complete the INI-CET registration form

Step 2 Generate unique code option followed by exam unique code

Step 3 Upload required details such as education qualifications or other documents

Step 4 Fill INI-CET application fee

Step 5 Choose exam centre and and take a print out of application form

INI-CET Admit Card

AIIMS will issue admit cards for the INI-CET entrance exam. The INI CET admit card 2021 will be released on April 30 in an online mode at aiimsexams.ac.in The admit card would have details including candidate, name and address of the exam centre allotted and reporting time.