AIIMS postpones supplementary exams, practical tests

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the undergraduate supplementary exams for MBBS second and final-year students. These exams were scheduled to be held in May 2021 which now stand deferred due to rising COVID-19 cases in the states.

AIIMS has postponed the dates for theory, practical, viva-voice and clinical papers.

The Institute said in a notification that, “In view of evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak and decision of the competent authority in this regard, following supplementary examinations are deferred till further notice”.

It further said that, “Dates of practical, clinical, viva-voce exams of above scheduled in May 2021 stands deferred and same will be decided by the competent authority at a later stage and will be announced in due course of time”.

The examination authority will be releasing the revised time table for May 2021 exams on its website www.aiimsexams.ac.in.

MBBS exams were to take place in the months of May and June at the internal examination centres of AIIMS.