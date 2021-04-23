AIIMS Postpones INI-CET Postgraduate Entrance Exam

AIIMS postpones INI-CET pg entrance exam

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test or INI-CET 2021. The exam was scheduled for May 8. AIIMS will release the new dates for the entrance exam at its website aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS said that, “In view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of INI-CET entrance examination schedule in May 2021”.

The INI CET admit card 2021 will be released on April 30 in an online mode at aiimsexams.ac.in The admit card would have details including candidate, name and address of the exam centre allotted and reporting time.

INI-CET 2021 will be conducted for admissions to the postgraduate medical courses including MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh and MDS for the July session.

Earlier AIIMS had uploaded the INI-CET application status at the website. The students must check their application form and make required changes. The last date to send the corrected INI-CET application forms is today (April 23).Those candidates whose application forms have been rejected will get the notification for the same on their online portal.