Image credit: Shutterstock AIIMS PG Result 2020: AIIMS PG 2020 Result Released @ Aiimsexams.org

AIIMS PG Result 2020 has been declared by the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS; on June 18. The results are now available on the official website, aiimsexam.org. The institute has also released a provisional merit list for online subject allocation or counselling. AIIMS PG 2020 was conducted on June 5. Over 33,000 candidates had appeared and were waiting for AIIMS PG 2020 result. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exam was conducted following all safety norms to ensure social distancing during the examination. Candidates can check whether they have qualified on the provisional merit list of AIIMS PG Result 2020 using their roll numbers. Complete result will be available on the official website after June 19.

"The mock round of online subject allocation or counselling is expected to begin from Sunday," says the document with the merit list. Beginning from June 21, 2020, there will be multiple rounds of subject allocation or counselling.

AIIMS PG Result 2020: How To Check

In order to check AIIMS PG 2020 result on the merit list, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Go to aiimsexam.org (or click on the merit list link above)

Step 2: Download the .pdf merit list

Step 3: Find your roll number on the merit list

However, the authorities have said that the merit list does not contain the roll numbers and scores of all the candidates who have qualified the exam only the number of ranks that is equivalent to eight times the total number of seats.

“This is not the complete list of all candidates who have qualified (above 50 per cent) in the above examination. This list only includes qualified candidates equivalent to 08 times the total number of seats available in all the above AIIMS in order of merit,” says document.

Other candidates will be able to check their results on or after June 19, by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to aiimsexam.org.

Step2: Click on the academic tab.

Step 3: Enter required login credentials and submit.

The authorities have also informed that any further information regarding AIIMS PG result will be updated on the official website, aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS Cut Off 2020

The cut-off percentile for the unreserved category candidates was 91.648 percentile; for the economically weaker sections, or EWS candidates, 69.113 percentile; for the Other Backward Classes, or OBC candidates, 80.483 percentile; for the Scheduled Castes, or SC applicants, 53.026 percentile; and for the Scheduled Tribes, or ST candidates, 50.486 percentile.