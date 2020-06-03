AIIMS admit card 2020: The AIIMS PG admit cards will be released at aiimsexams.org.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, is expected to release the AIIMS admit card for various entrance examinations scheduled for next week soon. According to a schedule released by the premier medical school, the AIIMS admit card release was scheduled for June 3 at 5 PM. When NDTV checked last (at 9.00 pm on June 3), the institute has not released the AIIMS PG admit cards.

The admit cards will be released on the official portal of the AIIMS examination section at aiimsexams.org.

Earlier, the medical institute had postponed its entrance exam dates for the July-August 2020 Session of a batch of courses “in view of evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak”.

On June 1, the institute announced that the AIIMS entrance exams for over 10 programmes will be held on June 11.

The exams are for AIIMS Fellowship Programme; DM, MCh and MD (hospital administration); BSc (post basic); MSc (nursing) and MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years) and MDS. The exams will be held from 1pm to 2pm.

A notice issued by AIIMS said: “The best possible examination city has been allotted to the candidates as per choice and subject to availability.”

However, candidates have been given the opportunity to check the examination city allotted to them. The notice said the candidates can check the allotted AIIMS entrance exam city on “My Page” of Final Registration after logging in with their credentials.

Earlier, these entrance exams were scheduled for June 5.

Candidates can check the official website for important information on the AIIMS 2020 entrance examinations and admit card updates.

