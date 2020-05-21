AIIMS PG Admit Card Delayed For Exam Rescheduled In June

AIIMS PG 2020 admit cards have been delayed

AIIMS has delayed releasing the admit card for PG entrance exams. A notice on the official AIIMS exam portal says that the uploading of admit card of entrance examination for admission to AIIMS PG courses for July 2020 session has been postponed for a few days. The revised date for uploading of admit cards will be notified shortly.

AIIMS postponed the PG entrance examination which was earlier scheduled on May 3 but was postponed in view of the covid-19 outbreak. The exam will now be held in online mode on June 5, 2020. The results will be released on June 11, 2020.

AIIMS holds PG entrance examination twice a year. The entrance exam is held for admission to MD, MS, DM (6 years), M.Ch. (6 years), and MDS courses.

The AIIMS PG entrance exam is a computer based test and is usually held in one shift. The AIIMS PG Entrance Examination has one paper in English language consisting of 200 objective type questions for MD/MS and 90 objective type questions for MDS.

Several entrance examinations across the country had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent lockdown announced by the government of India.

National Testing Agency (NTA) which had postponed the undergraduate medical entrance examination, NEET UG, announced the revised date for the exam recently. NEET UG exam will be held on July 26.