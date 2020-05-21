  • Home
  • Education
  • AIIMS PG Admit Card Delayed For Exam Rescheduled In June

AIIMS PG Admit Card Delayed For Exam Rescheduled In June

A notice on the official AIIMS exam portal says that the uploading of admit card of entrance examination for admission to AIIMS PG courses for July 2020 session has been postponed for a few days.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: May 21, 2020 11:19 am IST

RELATED NEWS

AIIMS Postpones PG Entrance, Professional Exams
AIIMS PG Admission 2017: Online Application Process Begins For July Session
MAH CET 2020: Last Date Of Application Till May 31, Exam On July 19 For BHMCT, MHMCT, MArch and MCA
Kerala SSLC (10th), +2 Exams From May 26. No Change In Exam Dates.
Bihar Board 10th Result: Here’s What You Should Know
Lockdown 4: CBSE And Five State Boards Announce Class 10, Class 12 Exam Dates
AIIMS PG Admit Card Delayed For Exam Rescheduled In June
AIIMS PG 2020 admit cards have been delayed
New Delhi:

AIIMS has delayed releasing the admit card for PG entrance exams. A notice on the official AIIMS exam portal says that the uploading of admit card of entrance examination for admission to AIIMS PG courses for July 2020 session has been postponed for a few days. The revised date for uploading of admit cards will be notified shortly.

AIIMS postponed the PG entrance examination which was earlier scheduled on May 3 but was postponed in view of the covid-19 outbreak. The exam will now be held in online mode on June 5, 2020. The results will be released on June 11, 2020.

AIIMS holds PG entrance examination twice a year. The entrance exam is held for admission to MD, MS, DM (6 years), M.Ch. (6 years), and MDS courses.

The AIIMS PG entrance exam is a computer based test and is usually held in one shift. The AIIMS PG Entrance Examination has one paper in English language consisting of 200 objective type questions for MD/MS and 90 objective type questions for MDS.

Several entrance examinations across the country had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent lockdown announced by the government of India.

National Testing Agency (NTA) which had postponed the undergraduate medical entrance examination, NEET UG, announced the revised date for the exam recently. NEET UG exam will be held on July 26.

Click here for more Education News
AIIMS PG 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout NEET July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of NEET.

₹ 15999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster NEET 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for NEET.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series NEET July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 2999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
MAH CET 2020: Last Date Of Application Till May 31, Exam On July 19 For BHMCT, MHMCT, MArch and MCA
MAH CET 2020: Last Date Of Application Till May 31, Exam On July 19 For BHMCT, MHMCT, MArch and MCA
Kerala SSLC (10th), +2 Exams From May 26. No Change In Exam Dates.
Kerala SSLC (10th), +2 Exams From May 26. No Change In Exam Dates.
Haryana Government To Bear Three Month Interest On Education Loans: Chief Minister ML Khattar
Haryana Government To Bear Three Month Interest On Education Loans: Chief Minister ML Khattar
Lockdown 4: Jamia Millia Islamia Hostellers From Jharkhand Leave For Their Homes By Special Train
Lockdown 4: Jamia Millia Islamia Hostellers From Jharkhand Leave For Their Homes By Special Train
BHU Launches Malaviya Postdoctoral Fellowships For Foreign Nationals, PIOs, OCI
BHU Launches Malaviya Postdoctoral Fellowships For Foreign Nationals, PIOs, OCI
.......................... Advertisement ..........................