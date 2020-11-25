Image credit: Shutterstock AIIMS PG 2021 Result Announced At Aiimsexams.org; Check Stage 1 Result Here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the AIIMS PG stage 1 result 2020 for admission to DM/MCh and MD (Hospital Administration) courses for January 2021. Candidates who appeared in stage 1 or the computer-based test (CBT) can now visit the official website, aiimsexams.org to check their results.

Candidates shortlisted for stage-one are required to appear for department clinical, practical or laboratory-based assessment through video conferencing, AIIMS said in a statement. Dates for stage 2 for different programmes have been mentioned in the result statement.

“The details of video conferencing platform and timing of the assessment shall be communicated to the candidates on their registered email id by the respective departments,” an official statement said.

The stage 1 exams were held on November 20, 2020.

Direct link to check AIIMS PG result 2021 (stage 1 DM/MCh, MD)

To Check AIIMS PG result 2020 (stage 1), candidates will have to visit the official website, aiimsexams.org. The link for the PDF document is available under the ‘Important Announcements’ section.

Results can be viewed using roll number. Candidates are advised to download the result PDF for future reference.

For each available seat, three times the number of candidates out of the qualified candidates, in the stage 1 examination, have been called for departmental assessment.

Candidates shortlisted for stage 2 will be required to upload the scanned copies of their documents as specified by the authorities on AIIMS website through My Page using their credentials for login.

The facility for uploading documents will be available up to November 29 (up to 5 pm). Candidates who fail to submit documents within the given time will be considered canceled or withdrawn by the authorities.