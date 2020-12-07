Image credit: Shutterstock AIIMS PG 2021 Final Result Announced At Aiimsexams.org; Check Here

AIIMS PG Final Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced AIIMS PG 2021 final result at aiimsexams.org. Candidates seeking admission to DM/MCh and MD programmes at participating institutes can now visit the official website to check their result. Before this, AIIMS announced stage 1 result for the computer-based test (CBT) held on November 20. Shortlisted candidates were called for participating in Departmental, Clinical, Practical or Lab-based Assessment or the second stage of the exam between December 2 and December 4.

AIIMS has published merit lists along with waiting lists of candidates, for admission to AIIMS campuses at Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh and different departments of AIIMS New Delhi.

Check AIIMS PG result 2021 (final)

AIIMS PG Result 2021: Important Instructions For Admission

Admission of selected candidates is subject to fulfillment of all eligibility criteria including three years requisite tenure and qualifying degree by January 31, 2021.Candidates not completing the requisite tenure within the last date will be ineligible for admission.

Candidates must produce all the required documents at the time of reporting.

The authorities have said that ties, if any, have been resolved by placing the older candidates above the younger one in merit.

A consent form has also been released along with the results. Candidates must send a scanned copy of the form to aiims.reg.sracad@gmail.com by December 19, 2020.

“Failure to submit a scanned copy will lead to forfeiture of the allotted seat and render you ineligible for further seat allocation, if seats are vacant,” an official statement said.

“Waiting List in each superspeciality has been prepared according to the merit of all candidates who have qualified Stage-I and appeared for the Departmental Assessment (Stage-II). The candidates who were called for the Departmental Assessment but were absent are therefore not included in this list. In some specialties there is no waiting list due to non-availability of the candidates,” it added.

Any remaining vacant or unfilled seat will be filled in consultation with Register, AIIMS, New Delhi.