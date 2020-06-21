AIIMS PG 2020 First Round Of Counselling, Seat Allocation Begins Today

AIIMS PG 2002 first round of counselling will begin today

AIIMS PG 2020 counselling process will begin today. The exercising of choices for Mock of first round will be held from June 21 to June 23. The online link to submit choices for the mock round will be active from 11 am. The seat allocation for the first mock round will be announced on June 24, 2020.

After the mock round, eligible candidates will be allowed to exercise choices for 1st round of counselling on June 25 and June 26, 2020. Seat allocation result for AIIMS PG first counselling will be announced on June 30, 2020.

Candidates who are allocated a seat in the first round of counselling will have to accept seat online between July 1 and July 6, 2020. Candidates will have to submit documents and demand draft at allotted AIIMS by July 7.

The second round of counselling will begin from July 7. Candidates will have to submit choice by July 11, 2020. Seat allocation result for second round will be announced on July 15.

Candidates will have to accept seat allocated in the second round of counselling between July 16 and July 21, 2020 and submit documents and demand draft by July 22, 2020.

AIIMS PG July 2020 result was announced on June 18, 2020. Only those candidates who have been included in the AIIMS PG merit list are eligible to participate in online seat allocation process. The merit list includes candidates equal to eight times the total number of seats available.