AIIMS PG 2020 entrance exam will be held tomorrow

AIIMS PG 2020 exam will be held tomorrow. The institute released the admit card for AIIMS PG entrance exam on June 5. The admit card has been modified this time around to include a disclaimer related to Covid-19. AIIMS PG admit card also has a barcode to ensure touch free entry at the exam centre.

AIIMS has released some guidelines and information for students to ensure convenience on the exam day.

AIIMS has suggested that students apply for e-pass to appropriate state/district authorities if movement is restricted. Students must mention AIIMS-Entrance Examination on 11th June 2020 as reason for travel.

"A communication from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to State Government/District Authorities for facilitation of movement of candidates and to consider AIIMS-Entrance Examination as essential activity has already been sent."

Students do not need to paste or bring any extra photograph along with admit card to the exam centre. The institute has also instructed students to not write/paste anything in the two blank boxes provided on admit card and leave it blank.

All Multiple Choice Questions in AIIMS PG entrance exam will be of 'Single Best Answer Type'.

Entry to exam centre will be staggered to avoid crowding. The entry time-window for each candidate will be communicated to them through message or email.

Candidates appearing for the exam are required to wear face mask and follow hand-hygiene procedure at entry, registration and the examination hall. There will be one registration desk for 30 students.

AIIMS has also increased the number of exam centres and reduced the number of students who would appear at one exam centre by 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, a student organization has asked AIIMS authorities to postpone the PG entrance exam.

"The decision of AIIMS to conduct PG entrance exam in such a short duration is totally unjustified and it'll put students at risk. The pandemic is spreading at a fast rate and in such scenario it's foolish to put the lives of medical students in danger," the organisation said in a statement.















