  • Home
  • Education
  • AIIMS PG 2020 Counselling: 124 PG, MDS Seats Left For Open Round

AIIMS PG 2020 Counselling: 124 PG, MDS Seats Left For Open Round

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, New Delhi has released the seat matrix for AIIMS PG counselling 2020 for the open round.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 8, 2020 9:03 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

AIIMS PG 2020 First Round Of Counselling, Seat Allocation Begins Today
COMEDK And UniGAUGE 2020: Edit Form Over June 20-23, Admit Cards To Come In July
NEET PG 2020 Counselling: Deadline To Resign Round-1 Seats Extended Till June 1
National Board of Examinations Extends DNB Counselling Registration Date
AIIMS PG 2020 Counselling: 124 PG, MDS Seats Left For Open Round
124 PG, MDS Seats Left For Open Round
New Delhi:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, New Delhi has released the seat matrix for AIIMS PG counselling 2020 for the open round.

According to the AIIMS PG seat matrix, 124 seats are left for admission to MD, MS, MCh, DM and MDS courses. These are available in eight AIIMS institutes located at New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh campuses.

AIIMS PG exam was held on June 11, 2020, for admission to 678 Doctor of Medicine (MD), Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgiae (MCh) and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in respective institutes.

AIIMS PG 2020 open round seat matrix

Candidates are advised to check the institute-wise seats available for admission to PG medical and dental courses.

Seat matrix for AIIMS PG open round


S. No.

AIIMS institute

Vacant seats left

1.

AIIMS, New Delhi

13

2.

AIIMS, Bhopal

18

3.

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

20

4.

AIIMS, Jodhpur

12

5.

AIIMS, Nagpur

12

6.

AIIMS, Patna

31

7.

AIIMS, Raipur

9

8.

AIIMS, Rishikesh

9

Total

124


The registration for open round counselling has started from August 5. This is to be continued till August 10, 2020. The students will be given an option of choice filling and locking from August 11 and August 17, 2020, till 11:00 pm. The seat allotment result will be announced on August 19, 2020, at 5:00 pm.

Shortlisted candidates would have to provide their online acceptance of seats and later report at the respective institutes along with the relevant documents for completion of admission process and verification.

Click here for more Education News
AIIMS admission AIIMS PG 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Research Scholars Complain Non-Payment Of Fellowships
Research Scholars Complain Non-Payment Of Fellowships
Wont Be Able To Take Exams Without Scribes And Assistive Devices: Differently Abled DU Students
Wont Be Able To Take Exams Without Scribes And Assistive Devices: Differently Abled DU Students
JAM 2021 Admission Portal Launched; One New Subject Introduced
JAM 2021 Admission Portal Launched; One New Subject Introduced
Experiment With Online Education Will Lead To Permanent Change In Academia, Says Harvard Professor
Experiment With Online Education Will Lead To Permanent Change In Academia, Says Harvard Professor
CBSE Asks Students To Participate In E-Raksha Competition 2020
CBSE Asks Students To Participate In E-Raksha Competition 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................