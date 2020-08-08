AIIMS PG 2020 Counselling: 124 PG, MDS Seats Left For Open Round

124 PG, MDS Seats Left For Open Round

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, New Delhi has released the seat matrix for AIIMS PG counselling 2020 for the open round.

According to the AIIMS PG seat matrix, 124 seats are left for admission to MD, MS, MCh, DM and MDS courses. These are available in eight AIIMS institutes located at New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh campuses.

AIIMS PG exam was held on June 11, 2020, for admission to 678 Doctor of Medicine (MD), Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgiae (MCh) and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in respective institutes.

AIIMS PG 2020 open round seat matrix

Candidates are advised to check the institute-wise seats available for admission to PG medical and dental courses.

Seat matrix for AIIMS PG open round





S. No. AIIMS institute Vacant seats left 1. AIIMS, New Delhi 13 2. AIIMS, Bhopal 18 3. AIIMS, Bhubaneswar 20 4. AIIMS, Jodhpur 12 5. AIIMS, Nagpur 12 6. AIIMS, Patna 31 7. AIIMS, Raipur 9 8. AIIMS, Rishikesh 9 Total 124





The registration for open round counselling has started from August 5. This is to be continued till August 10, 2020. The students will be given an option of choice filling and locking from August 11 and August 17, 2020, till 11:00 pm. The seat allotment result will be announced on August 19, 2020, at 5:00 pm.

Shortlisted candidates would have to provide their online acceptance of seats and later report at the respective institutes along with the relevant documents for completion of admission process and verification.