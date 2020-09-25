AIIMS Open Round Counselling For M.Sc. Nursing courses To Be Held On September 30

  • Home
AIIMS New Delhi has begun with its Open Round Counselling (Offline Mode) for M.Sc. Nursing courses. AIIMS Open Round Counselling for this programme is to be held on September 30 at 9 am.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 25, 2020 9:30 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

AIIMS New Delhi has begun with its Open Round Counselling (Offline Mode) for M.Sc. Nursing courses. AIIMS Open Round Counselling for this programme is to be held on September 30 at 9 am. Candidates interested in participating in the Open Round of Seat Allocation of M.Sc Nursing Course will be required to register themselves online for Open Round of Seat Allocation on the official website of AIIMS- www.aiimsexam.org.

The AIIMS Open Round Counselling is to be held in offline mode at LT-2, Teaching Block, AIIMS, New Delhi. The Online Registration began on September 24. Candidates need to register themselves for AIIMS Open Round Counselling before September 28.

According to the official statement, “All candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination and secured minimum 50th percentile in the Entrance Examination can register themselves online for an open round of Counselling.”

AIIMS Open Round Counselling: How To Register

1. Go to www.aiimsexams.org.

2. Select your desired course “MSc (Nursing)” Under “Academic Courses” tab. Click on the “Register for Open Round of Seat Allocation/Counselling.”

3. Login with your Registration ID and Password.

4. Choose “MyPage”. Click on “Register for Open Round of Seat Allocation/Counselling” link and register yourself.

5. Take printout of Registration Slip.

6. Carry the Registration slip to attend Open Round of Seat Allocation/Counselling along with all original certificates. Carry one set of Photocopy of certificates.

“Candidates will not be allowed to attend Open Round of Seat Allocation/Counselling without production of Registration slip generated at the time of online registration for Open Round of Seat Allocation/Counselling,” reads the notice.

The number of seats indicated against each category is provisional and may vary at the time of offline counselling.

On September 30, 2020, during the open round of counselling for M.Sc Nursing courses, first UR counselling will be done and after UR counselling is over, OBC counselling will be done followed by SC/ST counselling.

