AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2021 Declared, Check Details Here

AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2021: AIIMS has declared the MSc Nursing Course 2021 result. Students can check their results on the official website -- aiimsexams.org.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 8, 2021 3:18 pm IST

MSc Nursing 2021 result announced
New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the result of the MSc Nursing 2021 admission test. Students can check their MSc Nursing Course results on the official website -- aiimsexams.org. The exam conducting body, AIIMS, New Delhi, held the computer-based eligibility test for admission to MSc nursing on June 27, 2021. This eligibility test is conducted for admission to MSc Nursing Course for AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur and AIIMS Rishikesh.

The list of provisionally selected candidates for admission to MSc Nursing Course for 2021 session can be accessed online using the roll numbers of the candidates. A total of 648 unreserved category candidates, 31 Scheduled Tribe, 128 Scheduled Caste, 320 other backward category students and 88 applicants from Economically Weaker Sections have been shortlisted in the AIIMS nursing 2021 result for the first round of counselling.

How To Check Msc Nursing 2021 Result

Step 1: Visit aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the Important Announcements Section, click -- Result of the AIIMS M.Sc Nursing-2021 Entrance Examination

Step 3: The Result in PDF will be opened in the next window

Step 4: Search (Ctrl+F) for the roll number

Step 5: Check the result

To resolve ties, the institute followed -

i) Candidate obtaining less negative marks in the entrance examination

ii) Candidate older in age to be preferred

