AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, has declared the result of MSc Nursing 2020 course. Students can check their results on the official website -- aiimsexams.org.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 19, 2020 6:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2020 Declared, Check Details Here
AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2020 Declared
New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, has declared the result of the MSc Nursing 2020 admission test. Students can check their MSc Nursing 2020 results on the official website -- aiimsexams.org. The exam conducting body, AIIMS, New Delhi, held the computer-based eligibility test for admission to MSc nursing on June 11, 2020. This eligibility test is conducted for 124 MSc nursing seats at seven AIIMS institutes in India -- New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Raipur and Rishikesh.

The list of provisionally selected candidates for admission to MSc Nursing can be accessed online using the roll numbers of the candidates. A total of 1,028 candidates have been shortlisted in the AIIMS nursing 2020 result.

However, the candidates taking the MSc Nursing eligibility test can also view and download their individual marks from the official website using the login credentials.

To Check Msc Nursing 2020 Result

Step 1: Visit aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the Important Announcements Section, click -- Result of the AIIMS M.Sc Nursing-2020 Entrance Examination

Step 3: The Result in PDF will be opened in the next window

Step 4: Search (Ctrl+F) for the roll number

Step 5: Check the result

The counselling and seat allocation, as per the MSc Nursing result PDF, will be done in online mode. Time schedule for choice filling, rules and procedures of online counselling and allocation of seats will be notified in due course of time.

Click here for more Education News
