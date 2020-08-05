AIIMS, New Delhi, has released a detailed schedule for choice filling and online counselling of AIIMS MSc Nursing 2020.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, New Delhi, has released a detailed schedule for choice filling and online counselling of AIIMS MSc Nursing 2020. According to information on the official website, aiimsexams.org, candidates will be able to choose their preferred institute and subject from August 5 (11 am) to August 10 (5 pm).

“The link for the portal will be activated for eligible candidates on “MyPage” accessible by logging in using the credentials that have been used for filling the final registration form and other processes related to MSc Nursing entrance examination for 2020 session in www.aiimsexams.org,” an official statement said.

“The candidates can make any number of choices, can edit the choices and reorder the choices within the date and time specified in the Important Dates link in the Portal,” the official notification said.

AIIMS MSc Nursing 2020: Counselling Schedule

Events Date Choice filling (AIIMS and subject/ specialty) August 5 to August 10 Verification of choices August 13 to August 14 Announcement of round 1 seat allocation result August 18 Online acceptance of allocated seat August 18 to August 24 Submission of documents August 18 to August 25 Announcement of seat allocation of round 2 August 28 Online acceptance of round 2 allocated seat August 28 to September 2 Submission of documents August 28 to September 3





Seat allocation of AIIMS MSc nursing will be done in order of merit and choices made by the candidates, the institute said.

“The order of seat allocation will be UR/ST/SC/OBC/EWS as per the prospectus,” an official statement said.

AIIMS MSc Nursing is a national level entrance exam conducted for filing in 124 seats at seven AIIMS institutes across India-- New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Raipur and Rishikesh.

This year, AIIMS MSc Nursing results were declared in June.