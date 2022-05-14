  • Home
  • Education
  • AIIMS Jodhpur, Microsoft India Collaborate To Set Up 'Mixed Reality Center Of Excellence'

AIIMS Jodhpur, Microsoft India Collaborate To Set Up 'Mixed Reality Center Of Excellence'

According to a statement, the two organisations will establish a Mixed Reality Centre of Excellence at AIIMS, Jodhpur, which will provide medical care, build stronger remote healthcare capabilities and facilitate learning opportunities for staff and students.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 14, 2022 1:19 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Supreme Court Directs AIIMS To Adopt Roster Based Reservations In All Its Institutes
Delhi University College Offers Crash Course For CUET; Notification Withdrawn After Outcry
Delhi University Revises Eligibility Criteria For BA Mass Communication; Admission Through CUET 2022
Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Application Deadline For UG, PG Admissions To May 25
Union Education Minister To Launch Textbook On Indian Knowledge System On May 16
Jamia Millia Islamia Likely To Extend Entrance Test Dates Due To CBSE Board Exams
AIIMS Jodhpur, Microsoft India Collaborate To Set Up 'Mixed Reality Center Of Excellence'
AIIMS Jodhpur, Microsoft India Collaborate for the 'Mixed Reality Center of Excellence'
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur on Friday announced a collaboration with Microsoft India to set up a 'Mixed Reality Center of Excellence' for transforming healthcare education and services in the country. According to a statement, the two organisations will establish a Mixed Reality Centre of Excellence at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Jodhpur, which will provide medical care, build stronger remote healthcare capabilities and facilitate learning opportunities for staff and students. (Also read: AIIMS To Announce INI CET 2022 July Session Result Today; Details Here)

With this collaboration, AIIMS Jodhpur will set up a Mixed Reality Healthcare Lab to provide enhanced learning opportunities for medical students using mixed reality -- the technology of combining real and virtual world.

The initiative is aimed at digital innovation and collaboration in healthcare services, medical education and research. "The joint initiative is an extension of the government's ongoing engagement to transform last-mile delivery of world-class healthcare services in India using innovative and advanced technology platforms," the statement said.

"AIIMS Jodhpur will also pilot mixed reality-enabled remote healthcare services at Sirohi district close to Jodhpur, to strengthen healthcare services delivery to underserved locations," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur Microsoft India

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CGBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results Declared At Cgbse.nic.in; Toppers, Marksheets
Live | CGBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results Declared At Cgbse.nic.in; Toppers, Marksheets
Supreme Court Directs AIIMS To Adopt Roster Based Reservations In All Its Institutes
Supreme Court Directs AIIMS To Adopt Roster Based Reservations In All Its Institutes
Delhi University College Offers Crash Course For CUET; Notification Withdrawn After Outcry
Delhi University College Offers Crash Course For CUET; Notification Withdrawn After Outcry
Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Available Now At Results.cg.nic.in; Direct Link To Check
Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Available Now At Results.cg.nic.in; Direct Link To Check
Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Exam Results 2022; 74.23% Passed In 10th, 79.30% In 12th
Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Exam Results 2022; 74.23% Passed In 10th, 79.30% In 12th
.......................... Advertisement ..........................