AIIMS Jodhpur, IIT Jodhpur Tie Up For Joint Programme In Medical Technologies

The AIIMS Jodhpur and IIT Jodhpur PG and PhD programmes seeks to encourage health-techno innovators to initiate a start-up and venture into entrepreneurship.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 28, 2020 3:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

AIIMS Jodhpur-IIT Jodhpur: PG, PhD Programmes In Medical Technologies
New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur (AIIMS Jodhpur) and Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) have tied up to start a joint programme in Medical Technologies.The AIIMS Jodhpur and IIT Jodhpur collaborated course will offer masters, dual degree (masters and PhD) programme in Medical Technologies in the field of innovation in health-care services. The programme aims to produce “deep-tech innovators in the field of medical technologies”.

As per an IIT Jodhpur statement, the programme will provide opportunities to assimilate the cutting-edge knowledge in the domain of medical and technological science and address the current and future challenges in the global problems of healthcare sectors. The program, according to the statement, will primarily encourage the health-techno innovators to initiate a startup and venture into entrepreneurship. “This program will give a boost to MAKE IN INDIA Initiative of Govt of India,” the statement added.

AIIMS Jodhpur - IIT Jodhpur PG And PhD Programme

The masters, dual degree (masters and PhD) programme in Medical Technologies will create an opportunity for the students to learn and work under the joint guidance of faculty members of AIIMS Jodhpur and IIT Jodhpur in areas of healthcare technologies including bio-device development, imaging-based diagnostics, deep-tech solutions, and telemedicine.

The AIIMS Jodhpur and IIT Jodhpur introduced programme is the “first program in India” to provide the medical professionals and engineers an opportunity to “learn and share knowledge under a trans-disciplinary academic umbrella”.

